TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz on Sunday denounced Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's claim that Israel was plotting provocations against US targets as a pretext for a war against Tehran as "nonsense."

"First of all, Tehran is under economic pressure and pressure in terms of national security. We are hearing nonsense by Zarif," Steinitz said on air the Kan public radio.

At the same time, the minister believes that this is a warning, and Iran "is looking for pretexts to harm Israel."

On Saturday, Zarif said that Iran received intelligence data from Iraq indicating that Israeli "agent-provocateurs" were plotting attacks against the US targets.

Tensions are high in the region amid the first anniversary of the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike outside Baghdad last January 3.

According to some US media reports, Iran has been deploying additional weaponry into Iraq, including short-range ballistic missiles.

Last month, US President Donald Trump issued a public warning to Iran by tweeting that he would hold it responsible "if one American is killed."

Relations between Tehran and Washington have considerably deteriorated during the four-year term of US President Donald Trump who will be replaced by President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.