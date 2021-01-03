UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jerusalem Slams Zarif's Claim Of Israel Tricking US Into War With Tehran As 'Nonsense'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Jerusalem Slams Zarif's Claim of Israel Tricking US Into War With Tehran as 'Nonsense'

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz on Sunday denounced Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's claim that Israel was plotting provocations against US targets as a pretext for a war against Tehran as "nonsense."

"First of all, Tehran is under economic pressure and pressure in terms of national security. We are hearing nonsense by Zarif," Steinitz said on air the Kan public radio.

At the same time, the minister believes that this is a warning, and Iran "is looking for pretexts to harm Israel."

On Saturday, Zarif said that Iran received intelligence data from Iraq indicating that Israeli "agent-provocateurs" were plotting attacks against the US targets.

Tensions are high in the region amid the first anniversary of the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike outside Baghdad last January 3.

According to some US media reports, Iran has been deploying additional weaponry into Iraq, including short-range ballistic missiles.

Last month, US President Donald Trump issued a public warning to Iran by tweeting that he would hold it responsible "if one American is killed."

Relations between Tehran and Washington have considerably deteriorated during the four-year term of US President Donald Trump who will be replaced by President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

Related Topics

Hearing Drone Israel Iran Washington Iraq Trump Tehran Baghdad Same January Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

2 hours ago

MBR Creative Sports Award develops plans to contri ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,590 new COVID-19 cases, 1,609 reco ..

2 hours ago

Joint study led by AUS discovers potential improve ..

2 hours ago

Big Heart Foundation pledges AED1.15 million to su ..

3 hours ago

Germany reports 10,315 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.