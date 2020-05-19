UrduPoint.com
Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque To Reopen After Eid Holiday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:43 PM

Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque to reopen after Eid holiday

Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque will reopen to worshippers after the Eid holiday, a statement from its governing body said Tuesday, two months after closing due to the coronavirus

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque will reopen to worshippers after the Eid holiday, a statement from its governing body said Tuesday, two months after closing due to the coronavirus.

"The council decided to lift the suspension on worshippers entering the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque after the Eid al-Fitr holiday," a statement from the Waqf organisation said, referring to the holiday expected to begin this weekend.

The statement added that the exact terms of the reopening of islam's third holiest site would be announced later.

