MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The issue of handing over the ownership of the Russian Church of St. Alexander Nevsky, located in Jerusalem, is high on the agenda of bilateral relations between Russia and Israel, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Peskov was asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin's letter to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with a request to transfer ownership of the church.

"The issue of the Alexander Compound has indeed been high on the agenda of Russian-Israeli relations for quite a long time. We expect that the Israeli side and the leadership of Israel will provide all necessary assistance so that the necessary registration is completed," the spokesman told reporters.