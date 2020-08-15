UrduPoint.com
Jet Fuel Leak In Russia's Taymyr To Be Cleaned Up By September 15 - Nornickel

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) All measures to clean up the jet fuel spill on Russia's Taymyr Peninsula are expected to be completed by mid-September, Russia's Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) mining giant said in a statement on Friday, adding that disciplinary action had been taken against those responsible for the incident.

On July 12, a pipeline depressurized when jet fuel was being pumped from a barge to a production warehouse located in the vicinity of the village of Tukhard in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. As a result, fuel spilled onto the territory of a helicopter landing site and the adjacent area, seeping later into two lakes.

"The spilled fuel has been collected, all clean-up activities are expected to be completed by September 15.

Disciplinary actions have been taken against some employees. Among them are the head of the Tukhard branch of Norilsktransgaz and his line managers, as well as the deputy general director of the company responsible for the safety of the operations," the statement read.

According to the company, the exact volume of fuel spilled as a result of the depressurization of the pipeline was 38 tonnes.

The investigation results showed that the presumptive technical cause of the accident was a ruptured old pipeline, which was going to be replaced. It was also found that the jet fuel was pumped without the necessary regulatory paperwork, as well as without proper control over the technical condition by the Norilsktransgaz management.

