KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The consequences of the jet fuel spill on Russia's Taymyr Peninsula will be neutralized by July 31, the Taymyrsky Dolgano-Nenetsky District administration told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in July, a pipeline depressurized when jet fuel was being pumped from a barge to a production warehouse located in the vicinity of the village of Tukhard in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. As a result, over 44 tonnes of fuel spilled onto the territory of a helicopter landing site and the adjacent area, seeping later into two lakes.

"The treatment of water surfaces with sorbents, clarification of the volumes of the collected fuel-water mixture and oil product, as well as monitoring of the ecological situation continue in the place of the aviation fuel spill in the village of Tukhard.

According to the plan, elimination of the consequences of the incident... is scheduled for July 31," the administration said.

The authorities are currently continuing to flush the stream section from the incident site to the mouth on the small lake, check the booms on the lakes and empty the damaged pipeline. The results of the July 21 sampling showed that there was no excess of the maximum allowable concentration in all places where the samples were taken, with the exception of the spring well of the stream connecting the small and large lakes, the administration added.

Fourteen people and six units of equipment are currently involved in the process.