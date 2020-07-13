MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Jet fuel has spilled on Russia's Taymyr Peninsula, and rescuers of the Federal Marine Rescue Service have already localized it and began to liquidate consequences of the accident, the authority said in a statement on Monday.

On Sunday, when jet fuel was being pumped from a barge to a production warehouse located in the vicinity of the village of Tukhard in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, the pipeline was depressurized and over 44 tonnes of fuel spilled onto the territory of a helicopter landing site and the adjacent area.

"As of now, the spill ... is completely localized. There is no need to increase the group of rescuers yet," the statement said.

According to the authority, six out of twenty rescuers from the Marine Rescue Service, who collected contaminated soil following the recent high-profile diesel fuel leak at the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company's Thermal Power Plant No. 3 in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, have been involved in the liquidation of the consequences of the fuel spill in Taymyr.

Meanwhile, Alexey Knizhnikov, the leader of the Extractive Industry Programme at the Russian office of the World Wildlife Fund, told Sputnik that though the spill in Taymyr was much less dangerous than the recent incident at the plant in Norilsk, but it revealed a systemic problem of managing environmental pollution risks.

"In this case, the scale of the accident is no longer important, as well as how quickly it is liquidated, but a systemic problem with the accident rate is revealed. The business must first stop and solve problems, and we observe the third emergency in one month," Knizhnikov noted.

In late May, over 20,000 tonnes of fuel leaked out of a ruptured tank at the plant of a subsidiary of the Nornickel aluminum giant in Norilsk and seeped into a nearby river. The spill turned two Arctic rivers crimson. The city declared a state of emergency and spent millions of Dollars to clean the spill.

Other leakage incidents that recently took place in Russia include a spill of five tonnes of diesel fuel from a damaged reservoir at a diesel power station in the Yakutia Republic and an oil spill in the Khimki Reservoir in the Moscow Region in June.