UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jet Fuel Leaks On Russia's Taymyr Peninsula, Rescuers Localize Spill

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

Jet Fuel Leaks on Russia's Taymyr Peninsula, Rescuers Localize Spill

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Jet fuel has spilled on Russia's Taymyr Peninsula, and rescuers of the Federal Marine Rescue Service have already localized it and began to liquidate consequences of the accident, the authority said in a statement on Monday.

On Sunday, when jet fuel was being pumped from a barge to a production warehouse located in the vicinity of the village of Tukhard in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, the pipeline was depressurized and over 44 tonnes of fuel spilled onto the territory of a helicopter landing site and the adjacent area.

"As of now, the spill ... is completely localized. There is no need to increase the group of rescuers yet," the statement said.

According to the authority, six out of twenty rescuers from the Marine Rescue Service, who collected contaminated soil following the recent high-profile diesel fuel leak at the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company's Thermal Power Plant No. 3 in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, have been involved in the liquidation of the consequences of the fuel spill in Taymyr.

Meanwhile, Alexey Knizhnikov, the leader of the Extractive Industry Programme at the Russian office of the World Wildlife Fund, told Sputnik that though the spill in Taymyr was much less dangerous than the recent incident at the plant in Norilsk, but it revealed a systemic problem of managing environmental pollution risks.

"In this case, the scale of the accident is no longer important, as well as how quickly it is liquidated, but a systemic problem with the accident rate is revealed. The business must first stop and solve problems, and we observe the third emergency in one month," Knizhnikov noted.

In late May, over 20,000 tonnes of fuel leaked out of a ruptured tank at the plant of a subsidiary of the Nornickel aluminum giant in Norilsk and seeped into a nearby river. The spill turned two Arctic rivers crimson. The city declared a state of emergency and spent millions of Dollars to clean the spill.

Other leakage incidents that recently took place in Russia include a spill of five tonnes of diesel fuel from a damaged reservoir at a diesel power station in the Yakutia Republic and an oil spill in the Khimki Reservoir in the Moscow Region in June.

Related Topics

Accident World Business Moscow Russia Company Oil Norilsk Krasnoyarsk Tank SITE May June Sunday From Industry Million

Recent Stories

The Hope Probe is ready for its 7-month long journ ..

1 minute ago

Masood thanks UK, EU MPs for cross-party support t ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan not included in China factory relocation ..

7 minutes ago

Teenager accuses TikTokker of gang rape in Lahore

45 minutes ago

Summer Camp launched with a programme that include ..

46 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change tours waste-to-energy p ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.