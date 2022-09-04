UrduPoint.com

Jet Pilot Who Threatened To Ram Walmart In Mississippi Faces Terror-Related Charges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Jet Pilot Who Threatened to Ram Walmart in Mississippi Faces Terror-Related Charges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) A man who stole a small plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart in northern Mississippi is in custody and faces charges of grand larceny and making terrorist threats, local police said.

Police said Cory Patterson had stolen a King Air twin-engine jet from Tupelo's airport and flew it over the town for a few hours, putting residents on edge. He eventually landed in a field and was arrested.

"He is being charged with grand larceny and making terroristic threats. We do anticipate that the Federal government will proceed with federal charges in the very near future," Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka told a press conference.

Quaka said the man had been an employee of Tupelo Aviation for ten years and was responsible for fueling jets.

He appeared to have some flight instruction but had no license.

He stole the jet on Saturday morning after fully fueling it the night before. He then made contact with 911 and threatened to ram the plane into a Walmart, prompting evacuation from the store and surrounding area.

He was eventually convinced to land the jet and received assistance from a private pilot because he had no landing experience, the police chief said.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves praised local, state and federal law enforcement for managing the stolen plane situation with "extreme professionalism." He said no one was injured.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Police Governor Threatened Man Tupelo From Government Walmart Airport Employment

Recent Stories

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

1 hour ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

2 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

2 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

2 hours ago
 46 truckload of relief goods dispatched

46 truckload of relief goods dispatched

2 hours ago
 Flood in Manchar Lake:people requested to evacuate ..

Flood in Manchar Lake:people requested to evacuate and take safety measures

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.