Jet Trainer Crash Kills Pilot In Southwestern Russia

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:46 PM

Jet Trainer Crash Kills Pilot in Southwestern Russia

A jet trainer crashed in Russia's southwestern Krasnodar Region on Wednesday, killing the pilot, a spokesperson for the emergencies service told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) A jet trainer crashed in Russia's southwestern Krasnodar Region on Wednesday, killing the pilot, a spokesperson for the emergencies service told Sputnik.

"A light L-39 trainer crashed at the Dmitriyevskaya settlement in the Krasnodar Region.

According to preliminary data, one person, the pilot, has died," the spokesperson said.

No damage had been done to the infrastructure on the ground, the spokesperson added. The Russian Defense Ministry said the plane did not carry weapons.

