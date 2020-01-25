Jet With 118 Passengers Makes Unscheduled Landing in Peru Over False Bomb Threat -Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) A plane with 118 passengers on board made an unscheduled landing in the Peruvian city of Pisco over a false bomb threat, the national Ministry of Transport said.

"On late Friday, January 24, the LA2121 flight of Latam [airline], which was heading from Lima to Juliaca over a bomb threat.

The crew decided to make a landing at the airport ... of Pisco," the ministry said in a statement.

The plane successfully landed at 20:50 GMT, with all the passengers having been evacuated from the aircraft.

Police officers are working at the site, while passengers and crew members remain at the airport's terminal.