Jet With 118 Passengers Makes Unscheduled Landing In Peru Over False Bomb Threat -Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 10:00 AM

Jet With 118 Passengers Makes Unscheduled Landing in Peru Over False Bomb Threat -Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) A plane with 118 passengers on board made an unscheduled landing in the Peruvian city of Pisco over a false bomb threat, the national Ministry of Transport said.

"On late Friday, January 24, the LA2121 flight of Latam [airline], which was heading from Lima to Juliaca over a bomb threat.

The crew decided to make a landing at the airport ... of Pisco," the ministry said in a statement.

The plane successfully landed at 20:50 GMT, with all the passengers having been evacuated from the aircraft.

Police officers are working at the site, while passengers and crew members remain at the airport's terminal.

