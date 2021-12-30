JetBlue Cancels 1,280 Flights in January Due to COVID-19-Driven Staff Shortages - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) JetBlue Airways has informed its employees that it will cancel 1,280 flights in the first half of January because its staff has been affected by the coronavirus Omicron variant, CNBC reported on Thursday.

The past week has been one of the most difficult operating periods during the pandemic, the report cited three JetBlue department leaders as saying in a note to staff on Tuesday. The significant growth in Omicron cases over just a couple of days is at a level that no one could have reasonably prepared for, the department leaders added.

The report said JetBlue is reducing the number of flights because the company is aware Omicron cases have yet to peak in the Northeast of the United States in a week or two, where the vast majority of its crew members are based.

The proposed flight cuts represent almost 10 percent of the airline's daily schedules, the report also said, adding that JetBlue canceled 173 flights on Thursday or 17 percent of its schedule.

JetBlue has said it will allow staff to return to work if they show no symptoms of infection within a period of five days - as per the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.