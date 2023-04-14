Jewelry Gifts Worth $100Mln to UK Royals Not Declared in National Collection - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Pieces of jewelry with potentially valued at around 80 million Pounds ($100 million) that were officially gifted to the UK royal family are not held in the royal collection in breach of existing rules, The Guardian reported on Friday.

Under the Buckingham Palace's policy, items received during state visits of the royals or given in connection with the official role of a royal family member are not considered private property and should become part of the royal collection, which manages culturally significant items in trust for the nation. However, at least 11 such jewels are not contained in the collection, the newspaper said.

The pieces include aquamarine jewelry, four brooches and six necklaces, with one of them worth around 40 million pounds and given to late Queen Elizabeth II by an Indian prince, The Guardian reported.

The Royal Collection Trust, which manages the collection, has confirmed to the newspaper that it did not have custody of the jewels.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson stated that the royals do not perceive the jewelry pieces as their property, saying that the items may soon be added to the royal collection.

The palace's policy on gifts was developed in 1995 and updated in 2003. Though the guidelines state that items presented to the royal family during official trips by foreign leaders are not the royals' private property, the rules do not address the gifts given before the establishment of the policy, which is the case with the discovered jewels, according to The Guardian.