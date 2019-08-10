UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jewels Worth 1.6 Mn Euros Recovered After Fake Princess Heist: Police

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 11:27 AM

Jewels worth 1.6 mn euros recovered after fake princess heist: police

Jewellery valued at 1.6 million euros stolen from a Paris jeweller by a woman pretending to be a UAE princess has been recovered at a hotel room on the outskirts of the city, police said Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Aug, 2019 ):Jewellery valued at 1.6 million euros stolen from a Paris jeweller by a woman pretending to be a UAE princess has been recovered at a hotel room on the outskirts of the city, police said Friday.

No one has been arrested yet over the heist in late July, which saw two women switch the contents of a box of jewels as they negotiated with a jeweller at a luxury boutique on the upmarket Rue Saint Honore in central Paris.

"The jewels were recovered on Thursday in a hotel room in Seine-Saint-Denis" by investigators from the organised crime squad, a police source said, adding that no-one had been apprehended so far.

Police traced the jewels with help from video surveillance footage.

The theft took place on July 31, when two women -- one of whom was posing as a princess from the United Arab Emirates -- were shown several pieces of jewellery at the store.

They said they would make a transfer of the funds the following day to buy the pieces, taking multiple telephone calls during the presentation.

The jewels were placed in a box and put away awaiting the transfer, but when the money did not appear the jeweller checked the chest again and found that the contexts had been replaced by what later turned out to be "stock cubes".

An investigation into "theft by deception" has been opened.

Related Topics

Police UAE Hotel Paris Buy United Arab Emirates Money July Women From Million

Recent Stories

Spices' demand increases ahead of Eidul Azha

7 minutes ago

Israel army killed 4 Palestinians on Gaza border

40 minutes ago

Israel Defense Forces Kill Armed Militants Approac ..

40 minutes ago

UAE Press: Eid a timely reminder to show compassio ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Celtics' Tatum shines as USA step up World Cup pre ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.