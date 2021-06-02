Jewish Agency Chairman Herzog Elected as Israeli President - Reports

Isaac Herzog, the head of the nonprofit called the Jewish Agency for Israel, was elected as 11th president of Israeli on Wednesday, the Israeli Army Radio reported

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Isaac Herzog, the head of the nonprofit called the Jewish Agency for Israel, was elected as 11th president of Israeli on Wednesday, the Israeli Army Radio reported.

According to the radio network operated by the Israeli Defense Forces, 87 lawmakers voted for Herzog and 26 lawmakers voted for Miriam Peretz.

"I congratulate Isaac Herzon on being elected as the president of the country and wish him success on behalf of all citizens of Israel" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted.