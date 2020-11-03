Jewish Cemetery in Grand Rapids Has 'Trump' Spray Painted on Headstones - ADL Michigan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) "Trump" was spray painted on headstones in a Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where the US president held his final campaign rally on Monday evening, the Michigan Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said.

"We are appalled by the reported desecration of gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI. We are in close touch with the Jewish community and Law Enforcement to investigate this vandalism," ADL said on Twitter on Monday, posting photos of headstones with red letters spelling "T-R-U-MP."

Cary Fleischer, regional chair of the Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus said as quoted by WLNS-TV on Monday that the act of vandalism "speaks volumes about the choice confronting our country in tomorrow's election."

US President Donald Trump said at his final rally in Grand Rapids that he was going to win the swing state of Michigan "easily.

"We want to do it just like last time, but let's give me a little bit more margin," Trump told his supporters in Grand Rapids around midnight on Monday.

In 2016, Trump also held his last presidential campaign rally in Grand Rapids. Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes that year, about two-tenths of 1% of the vote over Hillary Clinton, becoming the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state since 1988.

According to the latest polling results, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden currently has a lead over Trump in Michigan. A Research Co. poll released on Monday showed that Biden had an 8 percentage point advantage over Trump. A Morning Consult's survey and an Emerson College poll both showed that Biden had a 7 point advantage.