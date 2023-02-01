UrduPoint.com

Jewish Center In Moscow To Open Exhibition On Bukharan Jews On March 1

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Moscow's Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center will host an exhibition on Bukharan Jews from 1 March to June 18, presenting the history and culture of one of the oldest Central Asian ethno-religious groups as a phenomenon of Jewish identity

Hailing from Central Asia (today's Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan), the Bukharan Jews form a distinctive, tight-knit community with rich linguistic, musical and culinary traditions.

The one-of-a-kind display, implemented together with the Museum of Jewish History in Russia (MIEVR), will feature about 200 exhibits, including samples of folk art and household items, handicrafts, ritual objects, amulets, as well as unique historical documents and photographs, the museums said in a statement.

The core of project will be various elements of the decor of traditional Jewish houses from Uzbekistan's Samarkand and Bukhara of the late 19th and early 20th century.

Most of the exhibits were donated by Jewish families during museum expeditions to Central Asia.

