UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jewish Immigration To Israel Slashed In 2020 Over Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 10:03 PM

Jewish immigration to Israel slashed in 2020 over pandemic

Jewish immigration to Israel dropped by nearly 40 percent over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic, official figures seen by AFP on Monday showed

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Jewish immigration to Israel dropped by nearly 40 percent over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic, official figures seen by AFP on Monday showed.

Some 21,200 Jews immigrated to Israel in 2020, compared to around 33,500 the year before, constituting a drop of 36.7 percent, according to data released by Israel's immigration ministry and Jewish Agency.

The largest drop in aliyah, the Hebrew term for Jewish immigration to Israel, was recorded among newcomers from Russia, with 6,260 arriving in 2020 compared to over 15,000 in 2019.

The decrease in immigration was attributed by the semi-governmental Jewish Agency to the "paralysis in air travel and ongoing crisis" of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Immigration from France, however, seemed to be unaffected by the global health crisis.

French aliyah had leapt following the Paris attacks of 2015 that targeted the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, customers at a Jewish supermarket and a concert hall. It then declined and stabilised at around 2,500 Jews immigrating to Israel per annum in 2019 and 2020.

"The pandemic did not lower the motivation to make aliyah, on the contrary," the director of the Jewish Agency in France, Arie Abitbol, told AFP.

"Despite the fact that for three months immigration has not been possible due to the lockdowns, the number of olim (immigrants) remained the same in 2020," he said.

According to Abitbol, the economic difficulties in Europe along with Israel's management of the health crisis, including a speedy vaccination campaign that has already reached a third of the country's nine million-strong population, have increased French Jews' interest in aliyah.

"We are overwhelmed by requests, especially from seniors and young people, families experiencing the uncertainty of an economic crisis due to the pandemic," he said.

"Many people in the community say the health system in Israel is more reliable than in France and fear that the doors of Israel will be closed to them" if they don't arrive soon, he added.

Related Topics

Israel Russia Europe France Young Paris Same 2015 2019 2020 Jew From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flydubai resumes flights to Tbilisi

20 minutes ago

US Senate Minority Leader Urges Myanmar's Military ..

1 minute ago

Rhino poaching down a third during lockdown in S.A ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Bogdanov Discusses Yemeni Peace Process W ..

5 minutes ago

NATO Can Play Bigger Role in Climate Change Fight ..

5 minutes ago

Putin Lays Flowers at 1st Russian President Boris ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.