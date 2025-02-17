- Home
- World
- Jewish man arrested in Florida after shooting 2 Israelis he thought were Palestinians; CAIR urges ha ..
Jewish Man Arrested In Florida After Shooting 2 Israelis He Thought Were Palestinians; CAIR Urges Hate Crime Charges
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 07:46 PM
The Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a leading Muslim advocacy group, Monday called for federal hate crime charges following the arrest of a suspect who reportedly opened fire on a vehicle in Miami Beach after he reportedly saw what he thought were “two Palestinians”
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a leading Muslim advocacy group, Monday called for Federal hate crime charges following the arrest of a suspect who reportedly opened fire on a vehicle in Miami Beach after he reportedly saw what he thought were “two Palestinians.”
Mordechai Brafman, 27, was charged with two counts of attempted murder after reportedly making a U-turn to stop in front of the victim’s vehicle and shooting “17 times, unprovoked, striking both victims.” Police say that while he was in custody, Brafman said that “he saw two Palestinians and shot and killed both.”
Neither victim was killed. One was hit in the left shoulder, while the other was grazed by a bullet, according to police.
“We urge state and federal law enforcement authorities to bring hate crime charges in this case based on the alleged perpetrator’s statements to police that reportedly indicate an anti-Palestinian motive CAIR-Florida Communications Director Wilfredo Amr Ruiz.
"It is the alleged shooter’s reportedly bias-motivated actions, not the actual ethnicity of the victims, that should be the determining factor for charges in this disturbing case.”
He added that earlier this month, CAIR-Florida called for the censure of Palm Bay City Councilman Chandler Langevin for his inflammatory and xenophobic anti-Muslim remarks, in which he claimed that Muslims “do not belong” in the United States.
Last year, CAIR-Florida called for the Florida legislature to censure of state Rep. Randy Fine after he posted an anti-Muslim tweet celebrating the murder of Turkish-American human rights activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi and appeared to call for more killing.
Ruiz noted that from January to June 2024, CAIR documented 4,951 incoming bias complaints nationwide, a 69 percent increase over the same period in 2023.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Imran Khan cannot be left in isolation at mercy of Adiala jail: Faisal Chaudhry
Drug supplier sentenced to 9 years imprisonment
Jewish man arrested in Florida after shooting 2 Israelis he thought were Palesti ..
PA Speaker highlights significance of parliamentary committees
UoP to organize conference on sustainable utilization of natural resources
Famous Singers, comedians entertained Larkana peoples in Lahooti Mela
Reception in honour of drama Director Rafiq Essani to be held on Feb 21
DDAC Chairman reviewed development, sanitation efforts
Immunization campaign "BIG Catch-up" inaugurated
Umar Ayub urges judiciary to assert its authority
Minority Card distribution ceremony held
Remittances increases by 32% this year. Tarar
More Stories From World
-
Jewish man arrested in Florida after shooting 2 Israelis he thought were Palestinians; CAIR urges ha ..2 minutes ago
-
Dubai Customs launches "Basma (Imprint)" Award to foster innovation and protect intellectual propert ..2 hours ago
-
Pakistani pine nuts exports to China cross $18 million in 20243 hours ago
-
Fonseca, 18, captures Argentina Open title in landmark moment4 hours ago
-
Inter Milan denied Serie A top spot by rivals Juventus4 hours ago
-
Fonseca, 18, captures Argentina Open title in landmark moment4 hours ago
-
DeepSeek removed from South Korea app stores pending privacy review5 hours ago
-
Singapore opposition leader fined for lying to parliament5 hours ago
-
Taiwan bounty hunters kill invading iguanas as numbers soar5 hours ago
-
China's Xi meets business leaders including Alibaba's Jack Ma2 hours ago
-
Ukrainian drones hit major international oil pipeline in Russia2 hours ago
-
Chatbot vs national security? Why DeepSeek is raising concerns5 hours ago