Jewish Mob Vandalizes Arab Businesses South Of Tel Aviv - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:30 AM

Jewish Mob Vandalizes Arab Businesses South of Tel Aviv - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) A gang of Jewish youths attacked Arab-owned businesses on Wednesday as they marched through the Israeli coastal city Bat Yam, just south of Tel Aviv, media said.

The crowd smashed glass windows, hurled projectiles and shouted racist slogans, the Haaretz said. An Arab taxi driver needed medical help after he was pulled out of the cab and beaten.

In another part of the city, a car was reportedly set on fire.

Police said it stopped an illegal march by people who wanted to walk to the southern Tel Aviv outskirt of Jaffa to clash with its Arab residents. The marchers refused to follow police orders and were dispersed.

Rioting also resumed in the Jewish-Arab city of Lod where a synagogue, a Muslim cemetery and numerous vehicles were torched since Monday night, prompting the city authorities to declare a state of emergency and a nightly curfew on Wednesday.

