Jewish Settlers Torch School In Occupied West Bank

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 02:16 PM

Jewish settlers torch school in occupied West Bank

Israeli settlers on Tuesday torched a Palestinian school and sprayed racial slogans in the occupied West Bank

NABLUS, Palestine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ):Israeli settlers on Tuesday torched a Palestinian school and sprayed racial slogans in the occupied West Bank.

A group of settlers stormed Einabous Secondary School and set fire to a classroom, according to Iyad Awad, a spokesman for the Education Directorate south of the city of Nablus.

"The fire broke out all over the classroom," Awad told Anadolu Agency.

The settlers also sprayed racist slurs in Hebrew on the school's walls, according to Awad.

Palestinian towns and mosques often suffer repeated racist attacks by settlers.

