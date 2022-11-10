Jewish Ultra-Orthodox Party Recommends Netanyahu for Israeli Prime Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The ultra-Orthodox Jewish party Shas recommended on Wednesday that Israeli President Isaac Herzog choose Benjamin Netanyahu as the first political leader to try to form a governing coalition.

"Representatives of the Shas party recommended that Benjamin Netanyahu be endowed with the responsibility to form a government following elections to the Knesset," the party said in a statement.

Legislative polls saw the former prime minister's Likud party and its right-wing allies ” two ultra-Orthodox parties and the far-right Religious Zionism Party ” secure 64 seats in the 120-seat parliament.

President Herzog began a week-long process of vetting party leaders on Wednesday to decide who should form a new government after last week's elections, the fifth poll in nearly four years and the first decisive one.

The State Party bloc of outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz said it had not recommended anyone, while Yesh Atid told the president that its leader, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid, was the best-suited candidate for the role.