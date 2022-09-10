Jewish University in New York Allowed to Deny Recognition to Queer Student Group - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The US Supreme Court has blocked an earlier court ruling that would have made Yeshiva University in Manhattan, the most prominent institution of Modern Orthodox Jewish higher education in the US, to recognize an LGBTQ+ student club, The New York Times reports.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued the ruling on Friday, saying that the Jewish university in New York can, temporarily, disregard a prior state-level court ruling and deny recognition to the YU Pride Alliance, the newspaper said.

Justice Sotomayor wrote, as quoted by The New York Times, that the state decision was "hereby stayed pending further order of the undersigned or of the court.

"

In June, New York County Supreme Court Judge Lynn Kotler ruled that Yeshiva University must be in compliance with the New York City Human Rights Law, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

However, the university claimed a religious exemption to the human rights law, saying that, despite being chartered as an organization that is not religious, the school nonetheless emphasizes religion in its curriculum and is grounded in Modern Orthodox Judaism.