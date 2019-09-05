(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that the Jews would never leave Hebron, a city in the West Bank that is a matter of a dispute between the Jewish and Palestinian communities.

Hebron, which is divided between the two communities, is considered to be a holy city for the Jews.

"I am proud that one year ago my government approved the plan for the Jewish Quarter, to build dozens of new housing units for the Jews of Hebron. Residents moved into the Machpelah House last week. We are also dealing with other important issues that you brought up, regarding accessibility in the Tomb of the Patriarchs and the realization of the historic Jewish property rights. While we are not coming to banish anyone, neither will anyone banish us .

.. We are not foreigners in Hebron, we will stay here forever," Netanyahu said in Hebron, addressing the memorial ceremony that commemorated the 90th anniversary of the 1929 clashes between the Jews and the Arabs in the British Mandate of Palestine.

Netanyahu became the first Israeli prime minister to deliver a speech in Hebron.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.