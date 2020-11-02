UrduPoint.com
Jiangsu End Oscar's China Title Hopes After Chaotic Clash

Substitute Luo Jing hit a sumptuous winner in extra time as 10-man Jiangsu Suning stunned Oscar's Shanghai SIPG 3-2 on aggregate to reach the championship final of the Chinese Super League on Monday

Shanghai (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Substitute Luo Jing hit a sumptuous winner in extra time as 10-man Jiangsu Suning stunned Oscar's Shanghai SIPG 3-2 on aggregate to reach the championship final of the Chinese Super League on Monday.

Jiangsu will play Fabio Cannavaro's reigning title-holders Guangzhou Evergrande or Beijing Guoan over two legs to decide who wins this season's coronavirus-hit CSL.

The culmination of China's top league has been revamped into a two-legged knockout competition because of the virus and it produced a chaotic and bad-tempered tie.

With Shanghai's talisman Hulk and former West Ham United striker Marko Arnautovic starting on the bench, Hulk's fellow Brazilian star Oscar was captain.

Level with Jiangsu 1-1 after the first leg, midfielder Yang Shiyuan scored a 25th minute volley to put Shanghai ahead, in front of a limited number of spectators in Suzhou.

Jiangsu went down to 10 men just before the hour when defender Abduhamit Abdugheni was sent off following a VAR referral for raking his studs down the base of Oscar's spine.

But Jiangsu, who had the better of the game throughout, forced extra time after captain Wu Xi pounced from close range with 12 minutes left.

Substitute Luo then struck the winner with a curler from outside the box in the 107th minute to end the title hopes of Vitor Pereira's side, who were champions in 2018.

Evergrande play Guoan later Monday as they battle for the other spot in the championship final. Their first leg ended 0-0.

The CSL title will be decided over two legs, on November 8 and November 12, in Suzhou.

All matches are taking place in Suzhou or Dalian and players are in a secure "bubble" to thwart coronavirus, although a small number of spectators are now allowed into matches.

There was also drama in the fight to avoid relegation.

Jordi Cruyff's Shenzhen FC held on to defeat Shijiazhuang Ever Bright 3-2 on aggregate and retain their place in the CSL next season.

Ever Bright will play Wuhan Zall in the relegation decider after Wuhan lost on penalties to Qingdao Huanghai.

The loser of the relegation final will be demoted and the winner will need to contest a play-off against the team that finishes second in China's second division.

