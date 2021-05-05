UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jihadist Attack In Burkina Left 25 Dead: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 06:23 PM

Jihadist attack in Burkina left 25 dead: minister

A jihadist attack on a village in eastern Burkina Faso this week killed 25 people, while 11 assailants were "neutralised," according to an official provisional toll Wednesday

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :A jihadist attack on a village in eastern Burkina Faso this week killed 25 people, while 11 assailants were "neutralised," according to an official provisional toll Wednesday.

Two of the 25 were members of the Volunteers for the Defence of the Motherland (VDP), an anti-jihadist civilian defence force, Communications Minister Ousseni Tamboura said in a statement.

The volunteers "put up heroic resistance to the enemy, enabling 11 terrorists to be neutralised," the statement said of Monday's attack.

The raid, targeting the village of Kodyel was one of the deadliest to hit the country in its more-than five-year-old battle with jihadists.

More than 1,300 people have been killed and one million have fled the violence since 2015.

Tamboura said that "sweep operations" were still under way.

The VDP was set up in December 2019 to help Burkina's poorly-equipped military fight jihadists but it has suffered more than 200 fatalities, according to an AFP tally.

The volunteers are given two weeks' military training, and then work alongside the security forces, typically carrying out surveillance, information-gathering or escort duties.

The latest attack came just a week after three Europeans -- two Spanish journalists and an Irish wildlife activist -- were killed in an ambush against an anti-poaching patrol.

Related Topics

Attack Ireland Burkina Faso December 2015 2019 Million

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces presented honourable image of UAE ..

10 minutes ago

Modon and UAE Special Olympics sign MoU to acceler ..

10 minutes ago

China sees 230 mln domestic tourist trips during M ..

2 minutes ago

'Ndrangheta mafia raided across Europe

2 minutes ago

Development projects with Rs.10 billion underway i ..

2 minutes ago

Karunaratne closes in on top 10, Hassan, Fawad ach ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.