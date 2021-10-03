UrduPoint.com

Jihadist Chief, 18 Fighters Killed In Mozambique: SADC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 12:22 AM

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

A local jihadist leader and 18 rebels were killed during a military strike on their base in Mozambique's insurgency-hit north, a bloc of southern African nations said Saturday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :A local jihadist leader and 18 rebels were killed during a military strike on their base in Mozambique's insurgency-hit north, a bloc of southern African nations said Saturday.

Al-Qaeda-linked jihadists have been terrorising Mozambique's gas-rich Cabo Delgado region since 2017, raiding villages and towns in a bid to establish a caliphate.

Local jihadist leader Rajab Awadhi Ndanjile was killed along with 18 other fighters in an offensive on September 25 on the militants' base in the Nangade district of Cabo Delgado, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional grouping said.

Many members of the 16-nation bloc have deployed troops in Mozambique to fight the insurgents.

SADC said Ndanjile recruited and indoctrinated fighters and was involved in the first attack in the region and "subsequent attacks on villages" as well as the "abduction of women and children".

In July, Rwanda sent 1,000 troops to Mozambique, the first country to do so. Several other SADC members followed suit.

South Africa has deployed nearly 1,500 soldiers in the neighbouring country.

The insurgency has killed more than 3,300 people -- half of them civilians -- and displaced at least 800,000 from their homes over the past four years.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Militants Rwanda Mozambique July September Women 2017 From

Recent Stories

No further extension in deadline for filing tax re ..

No further extension in deadline for filing tax returns: FBR

4 minutes ago
 40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on Nov ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on November 3

39 minutes ago
 Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monda ..

Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monday in East Coast

40 minutes ago
 NUMS entry test for admission in MBBS/BDS courses ..

NUMS entry test for admission in MBBS/BDS courses in Pakistan,Saudi Arabia tomor ..

4 minutes ago
 Balance of Interests Crucial to Overcoming Current ..

Balance of Interests Crucial to Overcoming Current Global Challenges - Lavrov

4 minutes ago
 Inflation a global phenomena, says Shahbaz Gill

Inflation a global phenomena, says Shahbaz Gill

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.