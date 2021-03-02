UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jihadists 'directly Targeted' Aid Facilities In Nigeria: UN

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 08:31 PM

Jihadists 'directly targeted' aid facilities in Nigeria: UN

The United Nations on Tuesday said an attack by suspected jihadists on the northeastern Nigerian town of Dikwa had "directly targeted" aid facilities

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The United Nations on Tuesday said an attack by suspected jihadists on the northeastern Nigerian town of Dikwa had "directly targeted" aid facilities.

No group has claimed responsibility yet but the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group, which split from mainstream Boko Haram in 2016, is suspected to be behind the attack.

"The attack started last night and, as information is still coming through, I am outraged to hear the premises of several aid agencies and a hospital were reportedly set ablaze or sustained damage," the UN's humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, said in a statement.

Dikwa is home to nearly 114,000 people including 75,470 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and hosts one of Nigeria's nine humanitarian hubs -- sites where humanitarians work and live.

"This violent attack will affect the support provided," Kallon added, without giving details.

The Nigerian army claims it foiled the attack on Dikwa.

"The terrorist groups who stormed the town in an unconfirmed number of gun trucks and motorcycles were visited with heavy bombardment and overwhelming firepower," army spokesman Mohammed Yerima said in a statement.

"The situation in Dikwa is normal," Yerima told AFP by phone Tuesday afternoon.

Dikwa hosts one of the military's large "super camps" but three sources who requested anonymity told AFP that the insurgents were able to overtake the town for several hours between Monday evening and mid-day Tuesday.

Damage or casualties from the attack are yet to be ascertained.

The Nigeria INGO Forum representing 54 international NGOs said it was "horrified" by the attack that "damaged humanitarian facilities, putting the lives of tens of thousands of civilians, including IDPs and aid workers at risk." Since 2019, three humanitarian hubs - Banki, Ngala and Monguno -- have been targeted in attacks by insurgents.

President Muhammadu Buhari reshuffled the military command this year, raising hopes of a shift in strategy to end a 12-year-old conflict that has killed 36,000 people and forced around two million to flee their homes.

Due to worsening security, humanitarians in Nigeria are struggling to provide aid.

The UN estimates that 8.7 million people will require urgent assistance this year.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Terrorist Army United Nations Split Nigeria 2016 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Global Airline Passenger Traffic Drops in January, ..

2 minutes ago

Belgium Fears EU Travel Pass May Mandate Vaccinati ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Adviser Says COVAX Beneficiaries May Begin Vac ..

2 minutes ago

CSC visits Balochistan Police Headquarter

2 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister expresses grave concern over co ..

10 minutes ago

Over 0.9 mln children to receive deworming tablets ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.