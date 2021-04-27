Jihadists Kill 12 Soldiers In Lake Chad Region: Governor
N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Fighting between the army and jihadists in the Lake Chad region on Tuesday left at least 12 Chadian soldiers dead, a provincial governor told AFP.
Mahamat Fadoul Mackaye said 40 Islamist fighters were also killed following the attack on an army position in the marshy region used as a rear base by jihadist groups including Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).