Jill Biden Plays April Fools' Prank On Press By Dressing In Disguise - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021)  US First Lady Jill Biden pranked pool journalists by dressing as a flight attendant during a flight from California to Washington on the occasion of April Fools' Day, the NBC broadcaster reported on Friday.

During the flight, the president's wife appeared in front of media members in a black wig and with a name tag "Jasmine" during meal service, passing ice cream bars.

She then took off the wig and said "April Fools" to the journalists.

Interestingly, her own aides also failed to see through the disguise.

More Stories From World

