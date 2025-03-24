Jimenez at the double as Mexico down Panama

Inglewood, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Raul Jimenez scored twice as Mexico snatched a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Panama to win the CONCACAF Nations League for the first time on Sunday.

Fulham striker Jimenez -- who had also bagged a brace in a semi-final win over Canada -- slotted a stoppage time penalty to settle a pulsating final battle at SoFi Stadium.

Mexico's win was tinged with controversy though, with the final halted by match officials in the closing minutes due to homophobic chanting from Mexican fans.

It was the third CONCACAF Nations League final in a row to be stopped due to the offensive chants which have persisted amongst Mexico's fans for years despite repeated CONCACAF attempts to crack down on them.

Jimenez, 33, converted the winning spot-kick in the second minute of stoppage time after Panama defender Jose Cordoba needlessly flung an arm out at a cross to concede a handball.

Jimenez paid tribute to the impact of Mexico coach Javier Aguirre following the victory. Aguirre, 66, began his third stint as Mexico coach in 2024 after previously leading the side in 2001-2002, and 2009-2010.

"This is what we wanted from day one, since 'Vasco' (Aguirre) arrived," Jimenez said, referring to the Mexico coach by his popular nickname.

"These games are tough, but we played the way we should have when they tied us, and there we have it."

Jimenez's four-goal contribution to Mexico's Nations League finals campaign was the latest chapter in what has been a fairytale return from injury from the veteran Premier League striker.

In 2020, he suffered a life-threatening skull fracture and brain injury during a Premier League match between Arsenal and former club Wolves, later being told by doctors it was "a miracle" that he survived.

"It's fantastic to come back after what I've been through," Jimenez said.

"This is just a great example -- you never, never have to lose the faith. You know what you are capable of."

- Panama heartbreak -

The defeat was heartbreaking for Panama, who had stunned the United States 1-0 in the semi-finals and were hoping to win their first international tournament since 1951.

An entertaining first half saw Panama almost take the lead after six minutes, striker Cecilio Waterman blasting a low shot directly at Mexico goalkeeper Luis Malagon.

Instead though it was Mexico who drew first blood two minutes later after another goal from England-based striker Jimenez.

Roberto Alvarado found space down the right flank and curled a superb cross in behind the Panama defence which Jimenez stooped to nod home.

Jose Luis Rodriguez almost got Panama back on level terms four minutes before half-time only to see his shot heading for the top corner saved by Malagon.

Panama didn't have long to wait for the equaliser, which arrived soon afterwards when Mexico's Johan Vasquez caught Waterman with a mistimed challenge in the area.

The foul was not spotted immediately but after a lengthy VAR review, referee Mario Escobar pointed to the spot and Adalberto Carrasquilla duly rammed home the spot-kick to make it 1-1.

A scrappy second half saw both teams struggle to create clear goalscoring opportunities and as extra-time loomed ever closer, the tension mounted.

In the 83rd minute, after warnings from the public address system to cease homophobic chanting by Mexico's fans were ignored, Escobar called a halt to the match under CONCACAF protocols designed to combat the issue.

The break in play allowed Panama an opportunity to regroup.

But it was Mexico who took advantage, and they got their reward for a late burst of pressure when Cordoba gave away the decisive penalty.