Jimmy Carter Hospitalized in Atlanta, to Undergo Procedure on Tuesday - Carter Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Former US President Jimmy Carter will undergo a procedure at an Atlanta hospital on Tuesday to relieve brain pressure caused by bleeding, the Carter Center has announced.

"Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to Emory University Hospital this evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls.

The procedure is scheduled for tomorrow morning. President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him," the Carter Center said on Monday.

Jimmy Carter served as the 39th president of the United States from 1977 until 1981. He turned 95 in October and is the oldest living former president in US history.

Carter suffered several falls in recent months, with the latest one leading to pelvic fracture.