UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jimmy Carter Hospitalized In Atlanta, To Undergo Procedure On Tuesday - Carter Center

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 07:30 AM

Jimmy Carter Hospitalized in Atlanta, to Undergo Procedure on Tuesday - Carter Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Former US President Jimmy Carter will undergo a procedure at an Atlanta hospital on Tuesday to relieve brain pressure caused by bleeding, the Carter Center has announced.

"Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to Emory University Hospital this evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls.

The procedure is scheduled for tomorrow morning. President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him," the Carter Center said on Monday.

Jimmy Carter served as the 39th president of the United States from 1977 until 1981. He turned 95 in October and is the oldest living former president in US history.

Carter suffered several falls in recent months, with the latest one leading to pelvic fracture.

Related Topics

Wife Atlanta United States October From

Recent Stories

MBRSC launches 22nd IAA Humans in Space Symposium

6 hours ago

Consumer spending in Islamic economy sectors total ..

7 hours ago

Sixth ADSD concludes in Abu Dhabi

7 hours ago

15th Conference of OIE Regional Commission for Mid ..

7 hours ago

UAE to host OIE’s Sub-Regional Representation

7 hours ago

Russian NGO Plans to Push Parliament to Make Faceb ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.