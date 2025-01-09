Open Menu

Jimmy Carter Unites US As Presidents Attend State Funeral

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 11:31 PM

Jimmy Carter unites US as presidents attend state funeral

Jimmy Carter brought a brief moment of national unity to a divided America Thursday as five US presidents gathered for the solemn state funeral of the 39th commander-in-chief in Washington's National Cathedral

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Jimmy Carter brought a brief moment of national unity to a divided America Thursday as five US presidents gathered for the solemn state funeral of the 39th commander-in-chief in Washington's National Cathedral.

In historic scenes just 11 days before the inauguration of Donald Trump for what promises to be a turbulent second term, the incoming president and outgoing President Joe Biden set aside their bitter rivalry to mourn Carter together.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton also sat with them for the somber ceremony to honor Carter, who died on December 29 at the age of 100 in his home state of Georgia.

Democrat Carter was widely perceived as naive and weak during his single term from 1977 to 1981, but a more nuanced view has emerged as the years passed, focusing on his decency and foreign policy achievements.

Carter's flag-draped coffin was transported from the US Capitol, where it had been lying in state, and brought into the immense cathedral by an honor guard of service members in ceremonial uniforms.

His grandson Joshua Carter gave the first homily to the last president of the "Greatest Generation."

President Joe Biden will deliver the eulogy for his fellow Democrat at the neo-Gothic cathedral, a traditional venue for send-offs of US presidents, from Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan to George H.W. Bush.

Biden, who leaves the White House on January 20 after his own single term in office, has said that Carter asked him to do so when the pair -- long-standing friends -- met for the last time four years ago.

"Carter was a decent man. I think Carter looked at the world not from here but from here, where everybody else lives," Biden said as he gestured from above his head towards his heart.

The funeral comes just days before another moment of profound change for the United States, with the return of Trump to the Oval Office.

Obama shook hands and chatted with the billionaire Republican.

There was also a brief moment of reconciliation for Trump and his former vice president Mike Pence, as they met and shook hands for what is believed to be the first time since the 2021 US Capitol riots when Pence refused to back Trump's false claims to have won the 2020 election.

The five presidents joined around 3,000 mourners at the service, and Thursday has been designated a national day of mourning, with Federal offices closed.

Carter, who served a single term before a crushing election loss to Reagan in 1980, suffered in the dog-eat-dog world of Washington politics and a hostage crisis involving Americans held in Tehran after Iran's Islamic revolution finally sealed his fate.

But history has led to a reassessment, focusing on his brokering of a peace deal between Israel and Egypt. He also received high praise for his post-presidential humanitarian efforts, and a Nobel Peace prize in 2002.

Related Topics

Election World Barack Obama Riots Israel Iran Washington George W. Bush Egypt White House Trump Died Tehran Man George Georgia United States January December 2020 Church From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Global stock markets mixed tracking US rates outlo ..

Global stock markets mixed tracking US rates outlook

2 minutes ago
 President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Or ..

President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Order of Antonio José de Irisar ..

17 minutes ago
 Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche

Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche

8 minutes ago
 President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to ..

President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations, ..

32 minutes ago
 DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and ..

DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders

8 minutes ago
 ICCI delegation visits RCCI to congratulate newly ..

ICCI delegation visits RCCI to congratulate newly elected body

8 minutes ago
PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to ..

PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Politic ..

8 minutes ago
 UoC set to host its first convocation in February

UoC set to host its first convocation in February

8 minutes ago
 FBR issues clarification on monitoring of transit, ..

FBR issues clarification on monitoring of transit, shipment Cargo

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime coope ..

Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime cooperation

17 minutes ago
 Top names vying for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champio ..

Top names vying for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

47 minutes ago
 Aldar issues $1bn hybrid notes to optimise capital ..

Aldar issues $1bn hybrid notes to optimise capital structure amid rapid growth

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World