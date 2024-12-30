Jimmy Carter's Life 'measured Not By Words, But By His Deeds': Biden
Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Saint Croix, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Jimmy Carter "lived a life measured not by words, but by his deeds," President Joe Biden said on Sunday in televised remarks addressing the death of the former US leader.
Biden's tribute, like many that came in from US and global leaders, focused on Carter's character, with the outgoing president describing his predecessor as seeming to be from a "bygone era."
"Just look at his life, his life's work," Biden said, speaking from the US Virgin Islands, where he was on vacation. "He worked to eradicate disease, not just at home, but around the world.
"He forged peace, advanced civil rights, human rights, promoted free and fair elections around the world. He built housing for the homeless with his own hands."
Carter died Sunday afternoon at the age of 100, after nearly two years in hospice care. He rose from humble beginnings in rural Georgia to lead the nation from 1977 to 1981, and went on to win a Nobel Peace prize in his active post-presidential life.
His nonprofit Carter Center, founded in 1982, pursued diplomacy, election observations and public health work around the world.
Known for his toothy smile, Carter said basic Christian tenets such as justice and love served as the bedrock of his single-term presidency.
"The rest of the world looks to us... and he was worth looking to," Biden said.
The remarks came as Biden is preparing to move out of the White House, with Republican rival Donald Trump set to take office in January after beating Biden's vice president Kamala Harris in a caustic and bruising campaign.
"Some look at Jimmy Carter and see a man of a bygone era with honesty and character, faith and humility," the 82-year-old Biden said.
"But I don't believe it's a bygone era. I see a man not only of our times, but for all times, someone who embodied the most fundamental human values we can never let slip away," he added.
"We'd all do well to try and be a little more like Jimmy Carter."
Recent Stories
ADNEC Group announces collaboration with Tawazun Council as strategic partner fo ..
GCC Secretary-General reaffirms Gulf states’ support for stability in Lebanon
UAE sends three aid convoys to Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
Global refugee numbers surpass 122 million: UNHCR
117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates over AED81 Million
UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership
Thirty martyrs in Gaza within 24 hours
Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE
Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..
179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan
Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister
More Stories From World
-
What we know about the Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea2 minutes ago
-
Jimmy Carter's life 'measured not by words, but by his deeds': Biden2 minutes ago
-
US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legacy12 minutes ago
-
Global condolences for South Korea's deadliest plane crash12 minutes ago
-
Three dead as massive waves slam Peru, Ecuador and Chile22 minutes ago
-
South Korea grieves after deadliest plane crash kills 17922 minutes ago
-
CAIR calls on Biden to demand release of Gaza hospital director kidnapped by Israeli forces32 minutes ago
-
66 dead in Ethiopia road accident42 minutes ago
-
S. Korea investigators seek arrest warrant for President Yoon over martial law42 minutes ago
-
A fearful New Year in temporary homes after Japan quake1 hour ago
-
Former US president Jimmy Carter dies aged 1001 hour ago
-
Liverpool destroy West Ham to go eight points clear, Man City stop rot7 hours ago