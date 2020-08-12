Jimmy Lai, Associates Released on Bail in Hong Kong - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai and his associates and two sons were released from on bail Wednesday, media reported.

Lai, founder of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, on Monday became the highest-profile Hong Konger yet arrested under the new national security law. He was arrested along with nine others, including his two sons a prominent activist Agnes Chow, in a raid on the newspaper's office and homes.

According to the South China Morning Post, all those arrested were released on bail one by one over the course of Tuesday.

Lai was charged with conspiracy to defraud and collusion with a foreign power, according to the Post citing police sources.

The group received similar charges but one of Lai's sons, and other media executives arrested, were charged for financial crimes.

China's newly-adopted law adjusts security policies in Hong Kong to Beijing's perception of crime and punishment with regard to separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign countries. The critics of the law in China's special administrative region and abroad fear that it might limit Hong Kong's exclusive rights and freedoms.