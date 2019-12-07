Jireh Ferry Crew May Return to Russia Next Week - Embassy in London

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Russian crew of the Jireh ferry that has been detained in UK's Portland are expected to be able to return to Russia next week, an official from the Russian Embassy in the UK told Sputnik on Friday.

The Jireh was detained in late November by UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency after it broke down in the Portland Harbor.

The Nigeria-flagged ship was headed to West Africa from Norway with nine crew on board.

"The embassy is in touch with the crew of the Jireh vessel. According to our information, Russian sailors should have enough food supplies and drinking water for another eight days. The shipowner is currently solving the issue of sailors' payment," the official said.

"The sailors are expected to be able to return to Russia as early as next week. We continue to monitor the situation," he added.