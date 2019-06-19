UrduPoint.com
JIT Accusations Against Russia On MH17 Crash Case Ungrounded - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 09:19 PM

JIT Accusations Against Russia on MH17 Crash Case Ungrounded - Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry said accusations against Russia by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in the case of the MH17 flight crash in eastern Ukraine in 2014 were ungrounded

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry said accusations against Russia by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in the case of the MH17 flight crash in eastern Ukraine in 2014 were ungrounded.

"The statements voiced by the JIT during a press conference on June 19 about the alleged involvement of Russian servicemen in the Malaysian Boeing MH17 crash can cause nothing but regret.

Once again, absolutely unsubstantiated accusations aimed at discrediting the Russian Federation in the eyes of the international community are being brought against the Russian side," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the JIT's statements that Russia allegedly refused to cooperate on the MH17 case were untrue, adding that the JIT had presented no evidence in the case.

