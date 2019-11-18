JIT Gets Materials on MH17 Crash From Kiev That Responds for Unclosed Air Space - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) receives many materials on the 2014 Malaysian Airlines MH17 crash over eastern Ukraine from Kiev, while it is to blame for the unclosed air space, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"All this information comes from the JIT. Unfortunately, Russia has never been its member, it has been in fact denied participation despite the Russian side's readiness to contribute in every way to the investigation of this dreadful catastrophe. The JIT often receives various materials from Ukraine, from the country on the territory of which and in the air space of which this tragedy happened, which is to blame for untimely closure of the air space for civilian vessels," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on media reports about allegedly intercepted talks between Donbas representatives and Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov.

"We do not have a possibility to anyhow assess the quality and credibility of these materials, this is why we do not have a possibility to comment on this," Peskov added.

He rejected to answer whether these negotiations had in fact taken place, referring to the fact that he does not know "what kind of talks are being discussed."

Flight MH17 crashed on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people on board were killed. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's easternmost region have exchanged blame for the downing of the plane.