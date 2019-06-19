UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JIT To Continue Probe Into MH17 Crash Despite Bringing Charges - Representative

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 05:50 PM

JIT to Continue Probe Into MH17 Crash Despite Bringing Charges - Representative

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), whose conclusions have been criticized by Russia in the past, will continue a probe into a 2014 crash of a Malaysia Airlines-operated Boeing MH17 even though it has decided to bring charges against four suspects, a JIT representative said Wednesday

NIEUWEGEIN (The Netherlands) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), whose conclusions have been criticized by Russia in the past, will continue a probe into a 2014 crash of a Malaysia Airlines-operated Boeing MH17 even though it has decided to bring charges against four suspects, a JIT representative said Wednesday.

"We are still gathering new data for investigation, because we will start prosecuting now, but the investigation will continue," a representative of the JIT told a press conference.

"Today we will send out international arrest warrants for the four suspects that we will prosecute. They will also be placed on national and international wanted lists. The four persons are Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy, Oleg Pulatov and Leonid Kharchenko," he added.

The court hearings on the case will begin on March 9, 2020, according to the JIT.

The Boeing, which was on a flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed near the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. All 298 people who were on board the plane were killed.

Kiev blamed local militia for the crash, but they said they had no equipment that would allow them to down a plane at that height.

The Dutch-led joint investigation team (JIT), which does not include Russia, made a preliminary conclusion that the plane had been allegedly downed by a Buk missile that belonged to the Russian Armed Forces. Russia has stressed that it gave the Netherlands radar data and documents proving that the missile belonged to Ukraine, but the information was not taken into account.

The Russian Defense Ministry has said that all missiles like the one, whose engine the Dutch-led commission showed, were decommissioned after 2011.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that the accusations against Russia were baseless and the investigation was biased and one-sided. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pointed out that Russia was excluded from an investigation into the crash in the east of Ukraine, and Moscow could only recognize the results of the probe if it was a full-fledged participant.

Related Topics

Pakistan Ukraine Moscow Russia Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Vladimir Putin Donetsk Kiev Malaysia Netherlands March June July 2019 2020 All From Court

Recent Stories

Withdrawal of zero-rated regime to hit exporters, ..

12 minutes ago

HCV screening can prevent mothers to babies transm ..

15 seconds ago

Boris Johnson wins key Brexit backing in Tory lead ..

17 seconds ago

Air India flight delayed after spat over pilot's l ..

19 seconds ago

Potential of Influencing N. Korea Via Sanctions Al ..

21 seconds ago

UN Association in UAE launches ‘Innovative Youth ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.