JIT Trying To Match MH17 Crash Probe With Answer Prepared Beforehand - Russian Source

Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:19 PM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the MH17 crash is trying to match its investigation with an answer prepared in advance, a high-ranking Russian diplomatic source in New York told reporters Friday.

"Not Russia 'refuses to work with the investigation', but the JIT itself is matching the problem with an answer prepared beforehand," the source said.

"It only admits such 'cooperation' that confirms the blame placed on us. And immediately rejects any doubts, whoever voiced them. Russia has repeatedly confirmed, not in word, but in deed, its readiness to work jointly in full compliance with the requirements of UNSC Resolution 2166," he said.



