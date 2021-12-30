UrduPoint.com

J&J Booster Dose Up To 85% Effective In Preventing Hospitalizations - Study

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 07:39 PM

J&J Booster Dose Up to 85% Effective in Preventing Hospitalizations - Study

A study published by South African researchers on preprint server for health sciences, medRxiv, showed that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine provides up to 85% effectiveness against developing severe disease and hospitalization one to two months after the shot

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) A study published by South African researchers on preprint server for health sciences, medRxiv, showed that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine provides up to 85% effectiveness against developing severe disease and hospitalization one to two months after the shot.

"We observed that VE (vaccine effectiveness) for hospitalisation increased over time since booster dose, from 63% (95%CI 31-81%); to 84% (95% CI 67-92%) and then 85% (95%CI: 54-95%), 0-13 days, 14-27 days, and 1-2 months post-boost," the study, not yet peer-reviewed, said.

The vaccine effectiveness was estimated based on providing 69,092 health care workers in South Africa with a booster dose of the vaccine and the same number of unvaccinated people. Individuals who had received only one dose of the vaccine were excluded from the study.

Related Topics

Same South Africa From

Recent Stories

Saudi ambassador calls on foreign secretary

Saudi ambassador calls on foreign secretary

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange gain 156 points to close a ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange gain 156 points to close at 44,416 points 30 Dec 2021

3 minutes ago
 China's Xian Assured All Basic Necessities to Weat ..

China's Xian Assured All Basic Necessities to Weather New COVID-19 Outbreak - Au ..

3 minutes ago
 STAVTA introduces new course of Wood Work machine

STAVTA introduces new course of Wood Work machine

3 minutes ago
 Dr Sania lauds top performers in Ehsaas School Sti ..

Dr Sania lauds top performers in Ehsaas School Stipends enrollment drive

8 minutes ago
 Anwar Zaib inaugurates expansion, blacktopping of ..

Anwar Zaib inaugurates expansion, blacktopping of Raghagan-Nazkai Road

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.