J&J Booster Dose Up to 85% Effective in Preventing Hospitalizations - Study

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) A study published by South African researchers on preprint server for health sciences, medRxiv, showed that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine provides up to 85% effectiveness against developing severe disease and hospitalization one to two months after the shot.

"We observed that VE (vaccine effectiveness) for hospitalisation increased over time since booster dose, from 63% (95%CI 31-81%); to 84% (95% CI 67-92%) and then 85% (95%CI: 54-95%), 0-13 days, 14-27 days, and 1-2 months post-boost," the study, not yet peer-reviewed, said.

The vaccine effectiveness was estimated based on providing 69,092 health care workers in South Africa with a booster dose of the vaccine and the same number of unvaccinated people. Individuals who had received only one dose of the vaccine were excluded from the study.