J&J Discusses With FDA Coronavirus Vaccine Side Effect - Statement

Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical company said on Monday that it has been in discussions with the US food and Drug Administraton (FDA) the cases of a neurological disorder reported after vaccinating against the novel coronavirus.

"We have been in discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration and other regulators about rare cases of the neurological disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, that have been reported following vaccination with the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine," the company said in a statement.

Johnson & Johnson emphasized that the chances of the side-effect occurring after inoculation is very low.

The company's single-shot vaccine against the coronavirus is one of three approved for use in the United States.

