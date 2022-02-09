UrduPoint.com

J&J Temporarily Stops COVID-19 Vaccine Production In Facility In Netherlands - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 12:10 AM

J&J Temporarily Stops COVID-19 Vaccine Production in Facility in Netherlands - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has suspended production of its COVID-19 vaccine in a company's facility in the Netherlands in order to produce another vaccine against a different virus, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Johnson and Johnson late last year quietly shut down the only plant making usable batches of the vaccine, the report said, citing people familiar with the decision.

The facility in the Dutch city of Leiden has instead been producing an experimental but potentially more profitable vaccine to protect against an unrelated virus, the report said.

Johnson & Johnson officials said the pause in production is temporary, adding that they expect the Leiden plant to restart production of the vaccine in a few months, the report added.

Officials have tried to minimize the effect of the interruption, saying  the Leiden plant is an important contributor to its production capacity, but the company has millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses in its inventory, according to the report.

Related Topics

Company New York Netherlands Million

Recent Stories

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

12 minutes ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

24 minutes ago
 Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

24 minutes ago
 Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to ..

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

24 minutes ago
 Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

26 minutes ago
 PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: M ..

PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: Murad Saeed

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>