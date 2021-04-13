J&J Vaccine Pause 'Will Not Have Significant Impact On Vaccination Plan' - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The decision to pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine will not significantly impact the Biden administration's vaccination plan, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This announcement will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan: Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up less than 5 percent of the recorded shots in arms in the United States to date," Zients said.

Earlier in the day, CDC and FDA issued a joint statement recommending a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after 6 confirmed cases of blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets found in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

The symptoms occurred between 6-13 days after vaccination.

"We are working now with our state and Federal partners to get anyone scheduled for a J&J vaccine quickly rescheduled for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine," the White house said.

The US has secured has secured enough Pfizer and Moderna doses for 300 million Americans, it added.