J&J Working to Bring Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine to Russia, CIS - Managing Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Johnson & Johnson is working intensively to bring the Janssen single-shot COVID-19 vaccine to Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, Katerina Pogodina, the managing director of Janssen Russia & CIS, told Sputnik.

"We are continuing to work with all relevant stakeholders to bring our single-shot COVID-19 vaccine candidate to Russian and CIS markets after all the necessary steps, such as local clinical trials and market authorization, are underway," Pogodina said.

The Janssen vaccine uses different technology to mRNA vaccines such as the Moderna and Pfizer shots, meaning that it does not need to be stored at subzero temperatures.

Pogodina said that Johnson & Johnson was committed to offering its vaccine to lower-income countries through the COVAX global vaccine distribution initiative.

"We are committed to ensuring global access to our single-shot COVID-19 vaccine candidate on a not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use and recently entered into an agreement with Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) with the goal of supplying 200 million doses of our single-shot COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the COVAX Facility by the end of 2021," Pogodina said.

The pharmaceutical giant has also made significant donations to help support governments in the region tackle COVID-19.

In October, Johnson & Johnson announced that it had donated 150 million rubles ($2.

08 million) to aid response efforts in Russia and other CIS countries.

This was followed up this past May with a further donation of 18 million rubles ($249,300) specifically to fund mental health initiatives for Russian frontline health workers.

"The 'Mental Health for Doctors. STOP COVID-19' project is intended to prevent burnout by supporting frontline health workers' resilience and supporting their mental health for better patient outcomes and more sustainable health care," Pogodina said.

Johnson & Johnson has been present in the Russian market for almost three decades and is keen to invest further in both the country's economy and its people, Lakish Hatalkar, the area managing director for Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health in Russia, Ukraine, and the CIS, told Sputnik.

Hatalkar added that J&J was collaborating with Russia's Skolkovo Innovation Fund to support local health care initiatives and develop new technologies.

Johnson & Johnson announced back in January that the Janssen vaccine was 66% effective at preventing moderate-to-severe COVID-19 symptoms in late-stage clinical trials conducted around the world.

Part of the trials were conducted in South Africa, where a highly transmissible variant of the disease, termed Beta by the World Health Organization, was discovered in late 2020.

The company said that the Janssen vaccine still offered suitable protection against this new strain of the disease.