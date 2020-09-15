UrduPoint.com
JK Rowling Accused Of Transphobia For Cross-Dressing Villain In Next Book

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) UK author JK Rowling has been once again accused of so-called transphobia as the villain of her next book is revealed to be a cross-dressing serial killer.

Outraged people took to Twitter following an early review of Rowling's new book, Troubled Blood, published under nom de plume Robert Galbraith, in The Daily Telegraph.

Currently, the #RIPJKRowling hashtag is trending on Twitter.

This is not the first time that the renowned writer of the Harry Potter series has angered people over transgender issues. In December, she tweeted in support of researcher Maya Forstater, who had been fired for saying that men and women cannot change their biological sex, creating a similar controversy.

The backlash against Rowling, known for her left-of-center views, is a part of a larger trend, involving writers and intellectuals with leftist persuasion being criticized for not being sufficiently progressive on certain social issues, including transgenderism. Even legendary figures as radical feminist Germaine Greer, who drew similar ire for saying that transgender women are not women in 2015, did not escape condemnation.

