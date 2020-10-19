JMMC Recommended To Continue Full Implementation Of OPEC+ Deal - Russia's Novak
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) agreed to continue to implement the oil production cut agreement in full, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said after the JMMC meeting on Monday.
"We have agreed to continue to implement the agreement in full, we have given appropriate recommendations," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.