WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Joe Biden during a convention speech formally accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for president of the United States.

"I'll be proud to carry the banner of our party into the general election.

So it is with great honor and humility [that] I accept this nomination for president of the United States," Biden said on Thursday in a livestream from Delaware.

Biden said it is time to end this season of darkness and vowed to implement a national strategy to contain the covid-19 pandemic.