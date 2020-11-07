Joe Biden Indicated as President-Elect on His Official Twitter Page

US presidential candidate Joe Biden's description on his Twitter page now reads "president-elect," even as vote counting continues to edge ahead in the holdout states

"President-Elect, husband to @DrBiden, proud father & grandfather.

Ready to build back better for all Americans," his brief resume reads.

Biden, a Democrat, has claimed victory in the neck-and-neck race against his Republican rival and sitting president, Donald Trump, saying he would be a president for all Americans.

Biden's running mate Kamala Harris has been similarly described as "Vice President-Elect of the United States" on her Twitter account after posting "We did it, Joe Biden."