UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joe Biden Indicated As President-Elect On His Official Twitter Page

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:04 PM

Joe Biden Indicated as President-Elect on His Official Twitter Page

US presidential candidate Joe Biden's description on his Twitter page now reads "president-elect," even as vote counting continues to edge ahead in the holdout states

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) US presidential candidate Joe Biden's description on his Twitter page now reads "president-elect," even as vote counting continues to edge ahead in the holdout states.

"President-Elect, husband to @DrBiden, proud father & grandfather.

Ready to build back better for all Americans," his brief resume reads.

Biden, a Democrat, has claimed victory in the neck-and-neck race against his Republican rival and sitting president, Donald Trump, saying he would be a president for all Americans.

Biden's running mate Kamala Harris has been similarly described as "Vice President-Elect of the United States" on her Twitter account after posting "We did it, Joe Biden."

Related Topics

Vote Twitter Trump United States All Race

Recent Stories

Giuliani Says Lawsuits Over Alleged Voter Fraud in ..

20 seconds ago

European Parliament Vice President Congratulates B ..

22 seconds ago

Teams who cannot play Africa Cup matches will forf ..

24 seconds ago

Germany's Maas Welcomes 'Clear Figures' of US Pres ..

26 seconds ago

IPS organises its 2nd virtual edition in partnersh ..

35 minutes ago

Thousands of People in German's Leipzig Protesting ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.