Joe Biden Indicated As President-Elect On His Official Twitter Page
Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:04 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) US presidential candidate Joe Biden's description on his Twitter page now reads "president-elect," even as vote counting continues to edge ahead in the holdout states.
"President-Elect, husband to @DrBiden, proud father & grandfather.
Ready to build back better for all Americans," his brief resume reads.
Biden, a Democrat, has claimed victory in the neck-and-neck race against his Republican rival and sitting president, Donald Trump, saying he would be a president for all Americans.
Biden's running mate Kamala Harris has been similarly described as "Vice President-Elect of the United States" on her Twitter account after posting "We did it, Joe Biden."