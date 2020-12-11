Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Named 2020 Person of the Year by Time Magazine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Media projected US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were named 2020 Person of the Year by the Time magazine on Friday.

"In 2020, the Time Person of the Year is President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," US singer Bruce Springsteen said while announcing the winner of the award.