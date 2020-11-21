UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 08:20 AM

Joe Biden Likely to Nominate Tony Blinken for New US Secretary of State - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Projected US President-elect Joe Biden is likely to nominate veteran diplomat and his long-time ally Tony Blinken for the secretary of state in his administration, US media reported.

A source in the administration of former US President Barack Obama told The Hill that Blinken was a frontrunner for the post.

The candidate will reportedly be announced by Biden within the next week.

Senator Chris Coons, former US Ambassador to Russia William Burns as well as former national security adviser and United Nations ambassador Susan Rice are also named as other candidates for the top diplomatic position.

