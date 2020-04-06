UrduPoint.com
Joe Biden Never Followed Through On Pledge To Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic - Trump

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 09:50 PM

Joe Biden Never Followed Through on Pledge to Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Monday said leading Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden never followed through on his statement that he would discuss policies to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in a phone conversation.

"What ever happened to that phone call he told the Fake news he wanted to make to me?" Trump asked in a Twitter message.

Trump also questioned why Biden had suddenly decided to seek a virtual convention for the Democrats in July instead of holding their scheduled gathering in Milwaukee and asked why Biden did not want to appear in person at the gathering.

"Joe Biden wanted the date for the Democrat National Convention moved to a later time period. Now he wants a 'Virtual' Convention, one where he doesn't have to show up. Gee, I wonder why?" he said in the tweet.

Biden has kept a generally low pubic profile during the pandemic crisis.

